Flow CARIFTA Games Go Mobile! – Everyone Can Now Access the Flow CARIFTA Games via Flow Sports 1 Mobile App!



NASSAU, Bahamas (March 29th, 2018) – The 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games have gone mobile, paving the way for all Flow customers to view unprecedented live coverage of the world’s best junior track and field meet via the Flow Sports Mobile App.

“This is a first”, announced a proud Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, Cable & Wireless Communications, during the kick-off press conference for the highly anticipated Easter Weekend meet in Nassau, Bahamas.

Flow, which has been the title sponsor and exclusive broadcast partner of the CARIFTA Games for the past three years, is now making mobile access available to everyone including smartphone users who are not yet Flow TV customers.

All that’s required is a Flow mobile sim card that’s linked to a Flow ID account. Consumers who do not yet have a Flow ID should visit www.flowid.co and simply click sign-up to activate.

Fans across the world can also follow the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games via the Flow Sports website at www.flowsports.co.

“Caribbean viewers at home or on-the-go are the biggest beneficiaries of Flow’s broadcast deal with the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), the organisers of the Flow CARIFTA Games. It also doesn’t matter where they are, as they can enjoy a front-row seat to one of the greatest junior athletic meets in the world,” added Sinclair.

“Through our live broadcast streams fans across the world can access the Caribbean’s premier junior track and field event, long known to be the incubator for the very best household names in the world of athletics such as Elaine Thompson, Kirani James and Levern Spencer.”

Sinclair also underscored the importance of Flow’s support of the CARIFTA Games. “The Flow CARIFTA Games continue to provide opportunities for future Caribbean athletes to pursue their dreams by showcasing their talent to an international audience. So that’s why our sponsorship of these Games is so important to us. We have been working behind the scenes to continuously invest in improving not just the Games and support for the athletes but also introducing newer and more exciting ways to broadcast these Games around the region.”

Flow will capture, package and present more than twenty hours of live coverage on the Flow Sports Channels across ten Caribbean countries, including select territories throughout North America and Europe by way of international broadcast agreements.

The Bahamas will host the event for an unprecedented 8th time since the inception of the games in 1972 and it is expected to be a weekend of exceptional athletic performances and a fun-filled, action-packed affair at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.