Joan Birch Hanna passed away this morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting this afternoon on this holy Good Friday the passing of Joan Birch Hanna.

Joan is the wife of former Senator the late Leroy Duke Hanna. The couple were owners of the iconic tourists and locals favourite dining spot, Travellers Restaurant in western New Providence.

She along with her and first husband, Richard Birch, developed the Small Hope Bay in beautiful Andros. That development remains a strong property today managed by her son.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord…Amen!