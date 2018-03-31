Another victim of a traffic fatality recorded and yet there is no police report?

Rachard Stubbs is the victim in that Cable Beach accident this week…



Nassau -Another man is dead this afternoon following a car crash that turned deadly.

Bahamas Press has learnt the lone driver of a vehicle that crashed in the Cable Beach area this week passed away in hospital Thursday night.

Rachard Stubbs lost his life following the crash. We at BP pray for the family in this most difficult time.

Why the police never reported this is indeed interesting. As we often say Crime is not down – but crime reporting is.

