Attorney Carl Bethel to be named Chief Justice of the Bahamas?

Bethel wants a stable solid pension! Cabinet SHAKEUP COMING!

Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press this afternoon confirms the Administration is one stage closer to advancing Carl Wilshire Bethel as the Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Sources deep inside the Cabinet have confirmed to BP that the administration is close to concluding the same in the coming weeks.

An appointment of Bethel to the Bench would also mean that PM Minnis will indeed realign his Cabinet to reflect the departure of his Attorney General.

In December, when BP first broke speculation on this decision, Prime Minister Minnis witnessed the appointment of Justice Stephen Isaacs to the post as Acting Chief Justice. But up to now, Justice Isaacs has not been confirmed to the post and members of the legal fraternity have expressed their concern on the failure of the administration to confirm someone in the post.

Bethel, according to sources, wants to be knighted and wants a solid pension into retirement and wants to leave the AG Chair.

Will this happen?

We report yinner decide!