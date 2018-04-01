POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY

0
50


Nassau – Police on New Providence, are investigating a traffic accident which has left an adult female dead, Sunday, 1st April, 2018.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00am, a traffic accident occurred on Gladstone Road, involving a black Honda Fit driven by a female and a white Nissan Tida, driven by a male. EMS personnel were called to the scene and made attempts to revive the female who was unresponsive; however, she was later pronounced dead.

The male was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department are continuing investigation into this matter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR