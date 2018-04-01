POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY



Nassau – Police on New Providence, are investigating a traffic accident which has left an adult female dead, Sunday, 1st April, 2018.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00am, a traffic accident occurred on Gladstone Road, involving a black Honda Fit driven by a female and a white Nissan Tida, driven by a male. EMS personnel were called to the scene and made attempts to revive the female who was unresponsive; however, she was later pronounced dead.

The male was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department are continuing investigation into this matter.