Bad accident on Abaco highway again…



Abaco – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press reports another bad accident again on the island of Abaco.

This incident occurred on the Easter Monday holiday. We cannot confirm the condition of the drivers but we know one of the vehicles are in piss poor condition; a mangled wreck.

Last week two females while celebrating their birthdays over the weekend both lost their lives following a crash into a pine tree on the S. C. Bootle Highway.

BP cautions motorists to drive obeying all the rules of the road. Don’t drink. Don’t text and don’t eat.

We report yinner decide!

