Father of deceased Grand Bahama man killed by an attacker at his beach birthday party…

Father shot attacker with Immigration serviced weapon…



Freeport – Bahamas Press is learning this morning that Senior Immigration Officer Ruis Gibson, the father of the 27th homicide victim, Rasheid Gibson, is now being questioned by police.

We are learning Gibson acted in defense of his son, who was fatally stabbed in the neck by the male later shot by Ruis. We are learning that Ruis never left the scene but waited until police arrived contrary to an earlier report.

The Gibson family and friends hosted a birthday party for their deceased son at Xanadu Beach in Freeport Grand Bahama.

A young man attacked Rasheid fatally stabbing him in the neck where he bleed to death.

In response his father intervened and allegedly shot the attacker in the head with his department issued weapon.

The incident unfolded Monday evening.

