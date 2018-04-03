One man stabbed to death another shot and left in critical condition as Rand Memorial goes in lockdown…

Relative of stabbed victim on the run from police



Nassau – While police are still tight-lipped on the country’s 27th homicide incident on Grand Bahama yesterday evening. Bahamas Press can confirm that at least one man is dead following a fatal stabbing and shooting incident on that island.

Reports coming into our newsroom confirm a fight broke out near a popular local beach on Grand Bahama Island on Easter Monday holiday evening. The fight resulted in one man being fatally stabbed and another shot.

As the men quarreled and the victim stabbed, gunshots rung out and other male suspect holding the sharp object was shot. He is still alive but in critical condition.

The incident forced the Rand Memorial Hospital to go in lockdown last night with support of a heavy police presence.

Sources tell us police are seeking a respected and well-known senior immigration officer in connection with this latest incident.

We can report, Rasheed Gibson, is the stabbed victim. And the man on the run is related to him.

