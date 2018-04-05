Convicted drug dealer Dwight Major caught with drugs in car



Nassau – Police have once again nabbed convicted drug boss Dwight Major. He was arrested once again in Nassau with a large amount of drugs. He must love jail and the fast lift which comes with it.

The 49-year-old Major who spend years in Fox Hill served time in the United States and another male were caught with 283 lbs of grass.

HE along with another male was cruising along the Tonique Darling Highway in a small Nissan Marsh with the drugs stashed inside.

We wonder what the people would say now…

We report yinner decide.