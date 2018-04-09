Man on wanted list by police in 2016 shot dead in Englerston tonight – He has died in hospital…

20-year-old Kenneth Bradley Heastie wanted for Burglary, Armed Robbery and Rape was shot dead tonight!



Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms police are now investigating the 29th homicide for the year.

We can report the shooting incident occurred on Homestead Street in the community of Englerston.

The incident unfolded around 8pm Monday evening where an adult male was taken to hospital after receiving serious gunshot injuries. That victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Now BP has identified this victim now dead as a man once wanted by police. He is 20-year-old Kenneth Bradley Heastie. Back in January 2016 police released a mug shot of Heastie along with five other men as wanted suspects.

Heastie was 18 at the time of the wanted poster. At the time he was wanted for questioning in connection to Burglary, Armed Robbery and Rape.

Tonight he was fatally shot, and we at BP don’t know who murdered him, but our teams are searching the ground. But one thing we certain and sure of; police are not looking for this victim/suspect anymore! We ga leave it there.

