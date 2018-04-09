Man steals phone and cash in a popular cake shop in Golden Gates – WATCH!

People get dishonest as austerity kicks in …



Nassau – Thanks to live cameras, which are watching almost everything these days, we want yinner to help, us catch another thief.

Here is footage from an establishment called Cakes by Adam. It is an establishment located in Golden Gates #1 part of New Providence.

Shown is footage showing this guy, who goes by the name Joe by the way, who came in and place and ordered for a cake, and then turned around to wickedly steal wickedly the phone of the woman serving him.

Get this: she had some cash behind the phone as well, which also vanished into the thief’s pocket.

Someone know Joe – call 919 or crime stoppers!

We report yinner decide!