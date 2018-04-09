Oban Energies Refinery Deal for East Grand Bahama to be shelved by Government!

Signing the Bahamas Government/Oban Energies Heads of Agreement – Camille Johnson, Secretary to the Cabinet, on behalf of the Bahamas Government, and Peter Krieger (right) of Oban Energies at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 19, 2018. Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis is pictured, centre; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest, second left; and Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, left. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)

Breaking Now 》》》The Minnis Government set to withdraw plans to move ahead with the Oban Energies $5.5 Billion project after bungles, missteps and glaring Corruption was exposed in its February 19th signing. Oban, BP is learning, cannot find funds to produce an EIA.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis warned Prime Minister Minnis that there were sufficient indicators for him to extricate his Government from the deal last month.

PM Minnis now appears to agree with that advice. It has been almost one year since the Minnis Administration came to power with nothing to show in their record of governance.

Its da People’s Time!

We report yinner decide…

