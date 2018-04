Nassau – Police around 5am this morning arrived on the scene of a shooting incident on Moore Avenue off Palm Beach Street, North.

Officers met a male is confirmed dead following multiple gunshot wounds about his upper body.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BP has identified the deceased as George Mortimer age 29 years of Moore Avenue.

