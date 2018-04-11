Bahamas gets silver at Commonwealth Games…but we could soon lose athletes…

Steven Gardiner boycotts Commonwealth Games and Estonia wants the Bahamas and the world top runner Shaunae Miller-Uibo!



Nassau – Jamal Wilson scored the first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games for The Bahamas on Wednesday in the men’s high jump in Gold Coast, Australia.

Wilson cleared a season’s best mark of 2.30-metres (m) to take the silver medal. Brandon Starc, from Australia, won gold at the meet in a personal best 2.32m and Canadian Django Lovett was third with a personal best of 2.30m.

Bahamian Donald Thomas also competed in the final of the men’s high jump. The former Commonwealth Games gold medalist finished fourth overall in 2.27.

Also, on the track yesterday, Shaunae Miller-Uibo qualified for the final of the women’s 200m dash. Miller-Uibo won semifinal two in 22.48 seconds, beating out regional rival Elaine Thompson, from Jamaica, who was second in 22.95 seconds.

BP has learned that the Government of Estona is eying Miller-Uibo, and we are learning that she could get the kingdom if she accepts. Her husband Maicel Uibo is Estonian and is one of the best decathlete in the world.

Meanwhile BP is also learning the BAAAs could lose Bahamian track and field sprinter Steven Gardiner, who competes in the 400 metres. He we are told could join the American team after a major fallout with the BAAAs. He has opted not to compete for the country at the Commonwealth Games and well only BP is watching this story.

The BAAAs which could not count medals and brought shame and disgrace on the country should resign because of its wutless leadership. Now looka dat- We could lose our good athletes.

We report yinner decide!