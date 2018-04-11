Finance refuses to account to the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on 1.7 Billion borrowed in 10 months



From The Office Of The Leader Of The Opposition

On The Public Accounts Committee

For Immediate Release

10 April 2018

The Public Accounts Committee met today in the House of Assembly under the Chairmanship of the Leader of the Opposition. Present were: Chester Cooper MP, Picewell Forbes MP and Reece Chipman MP

The Committee awaited word from the Ministry of Finance on the question of the deficit figures and from the Central Bank.

The Central Bank responded but the Finance Ministry claims that the Committee has no jurisdiction to review the matter.

The Finance Ministry will be summoned to the Committee on its resumed date for hearing 24 April to clarify its position.

The Committee also had asked for the Ministry of Education to come and explain the contract for the building repairs to the Stephen Dillet Primary School. The Education Ministry ignored the Committee’s request. A summons has been issued for the Ministry.

Finally, the Committee is to open an investigation into the fact that the Government spent reportedly some 1.7 billion dollars in the first six months of the fiscal year 2017 to 2018. This is some 500 million more than the period the same time in fiscal 2016/2017.

End