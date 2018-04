Why has police not said one word about the death of the banker?



Nassau – Young banker told just over a week before her sudden death that someone right in her office was plotting to kill her.

Ruby Farquarson went home last Friday feeling ill and Monday morning she was discovered dead in her western Condo.

Police has yet to report her discovery and like the preacher we at BP demand an autopsy. Who killed this young Bank Manager? And what kinda water was this given to her?

We report yinner decide!