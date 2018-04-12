Third homicide in three days climbs homicide count to 31

Victim is Gordon Newbold aka “Hog”



Nassau – Bahamian police have now confirmed we have another homicide the third in just three days in the country pushing the count to 31 for the year.

Detectives tell us that around 11:00am, this morning, a man was standing in front of a building on Acklins Street, when a silver vehicle rolled up in front of the building in a drive by.

A male armed with a firearm got out of the vehicle and shot him, before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

BP has identified the victim as Gordon Newbold aka “Hog”. On Monday Homestead Street resident Kenneth Heastie was murdered. On Tuesday George Mortimer age 29 years of Moore Avenue was killed.

Gordon Newbold is the son of former convicted bank robber Autrey Newbold.

