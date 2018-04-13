NEMA Receives $22,500 From Baha Mar



NASSAU, The Bahamas—Director of NEMA, Captain Stephen Russell accepted a cheque in the amount of $22,500 on behalf of The National Emergency Management Agency which was presented by the President of Baha Mar, Mr. Graeme Davis on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Entrance.

The donated funds were raised during the 2017 Necker Cup: A tennis tournament hosted annually by the Founder of Virgin, Sir Richard Branson. This tournament is normally held in the British Virgin Islands on Sir Richard Branson’s own “Necker Island”. Due to destruction caused by Hurricane Irma, the 2017 Necker Cup had to be relocated and was successfully held at Baha Mar in New Providence, Bahamas.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise funds for the Virgin Foundation which according to Mr. Graeme Davis “raised a significant amount of money for the relief efforts in the British Virgin Islands but at the same time, at a charity fund-raising dinner auction, Baha Mar was able to raise funds for relief efforts here in The Bahamas.”