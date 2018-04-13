PM is set to be given The Right Honourable title while in London at CGOGM

BIG Mega Delegation and trips will cost taxpayers more than Four Hundred Thousand Dollars!



Nassau – We are learning Prime Minister Hon. Hubert Minnis is headed to London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

While in London, we are learning Dr. Minnis will receive the honorific prefix “The Right Honourable”.

The PM left the country today for a meeting in Peru and then will jet off to London. PM Minnis will return to the capital on April 23rd.

The man who promised the nation that large mega international trips will cease. But now the PM carrying a mega delegation to Peru. And then another mega delegation of 32 members will jet to CHOGM in London.

We report yinner decide!