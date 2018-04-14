WE MARCH NO MORE leader Senator Ranard Eric on the trip with PM

Well look who is on the Gussimae Delegation in Peru with the Prime Minister but was never announced!



Nassau – Another individual now being exposed by Bahamas Press on the GUSSIMAE Delegation with the Prime Minister in Lima Peru is independent senator Ranard Eric.

The famous WE MARCH NO MORE leader joined the trip with the PM with special friends in Peru. He though never announced on the delegation is seen here at a session of a leadership summit discussing corruption.

Do you think the Senator mentioned the corrupt Oban Energies and the fraud exercise on its signing?

We report yinner decide!