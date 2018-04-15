A third single woman dies in her room overnight – What yinner think is happening with all these single women dying suddenly?



Nassau – A third young girl has died while in her sleep overnight. BP is reporting the young woman was home with a close friend when it is said that she choked on something while sleeping, suffocated and died.

Police again has not reported this latest incident, which accounts for the third young beautiful woman to be discovered dead.

BP has not yet identified the woman but sources are saying foul play is not suspected.

The point we make though is simple: How is it in one week three single beautiful women have all died without complications remains a mystery to us. We hope the family demands an autopsy in this latest incident.

We report yinner decide.