Bahamas takes silver in the 4X400meters finals at Commonwealth Games…

Bahamas rack-up more medals at Commonwealth Games!



Australia – Alonzo Russell (left), Stephen Newbold, Teray Smith and Ojay Ferguson secured the silver medal in the men’s 4×400 meters (m) finals at the 38th Commonwealth Games today. The quartet ran a season’s best time of 3:01:92 minutes. Bostwana captured the gold in 3:02.78 minutes and Jamaica got the bronze in 3:01:97 minutes.

The Bahamas 4x400m men’s team won silver at the last Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.

They ran 3:00.51 minutes to finish behind England. We believe had 400m runner Steven Gardiner been in the race, the Bahamas could have captured GOLD. But Gardiner is now being courted by the US team and opted to not attend the games as his papers and green card are being processed.

Gardiner is upset with the BAAAs who seek to punish him on unfounded rules.

