Visiting preacher is the fatality victim in that car crash in the bridge in the Bahamas Saturday morning…

Bishop Darryl Coleman died in crash after opening his three nights of revival services The Miracle Faith Station Church of God



Nassau – Bahamas Press has now identified that victim in the latest traffic fatality at the foot of the Paradise Island Bridge.

BP has identified that victim as an American Pentecostal Preacher Bishop Darryl Coleman.

Bishop Coleman and team were in three nights of revival services at The Miracle Faith Station Church of God on Marshall Road with Apostle Larick Kemp.

Around 1:00am on Saturday morning, a dark blue Nissan Sylphy, license #SD1963, with the Bishop and three other occupants inside were traveling north on Sir Sidney Poitiers Bridge, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through Club Land’Or main wall; landing in the parking lot of the hotel.

Occupants had to be cut out of the vehicle with the Jaws of Life by fire services. The driver is still in critical condition while two passengers are left with deep lacerations but are ok. The Bishop died on the scene.

Bahamas Press extends our deepest condolences to the immediate and wider Church family of Bishop Coleman. May his soul rest in peace.

