New Master Masons inducted at the Royal Eagle Temple

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting it was a big night at the Royal Eagle Temple Lodge #1 on Baillou Hill Road last night as eight men were raised to the sublime degree of Master Masons.

Residents should note that this was the same lodge attended by former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling and Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Dion Hanna. It is also the lodge of current Grand Commander Basil Sands.

The parents and grandparents of the candidates who have made their mark in masonry in the country attended this event.

BP notes the former Grand Master and present chairman of the Free National Movement Carl Culmer was not present.

