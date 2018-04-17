Government directs powerful communications leader BTC to fund Carnival 2018

Minnis government will support CARNIVAL through its company BTC…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning tonight that BTC, the country’s leading quad play Telecommunications Company, has been directed by the Minnis Government to pump a substantial sum out of its 2% holding earmarked for community and cultural events into Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

BTC is a powerful community brand that has always stood on the side of the people and has aided development on every rock and cay in the country.

A Cabinet source told BP, “We do not want to stand in the way of our business persons who are striving to develop artisans through Carnival. We need more of them to thrive in this economy and we will do what is in our power to bring aid and comfort to this opportunity.”

BP has learnt Michael Pintard, the Minister for Culture, will join BTC to make its grand announcement as the Carnival season kicks off.

Earlier in the year the Government made a decision to not fund Carnival 2018, however, through BTC and its control of the organization, the Minnis Government has found a way to support the Carnival event which began under the Christie Government.

We report yinner decide!