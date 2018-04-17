Robbery of one pack a stolen cigarettes concern police – WHAT A LIE!



Nassau – Police reported on Monday morning that they were investigating just one-armed robbery in the past 48 hours [Saturday& Sunday].

They say an armed man entered a convenient store on Firetrail Road and robbed the cashier of a pack of cigarettes valued at $7.00. Boy I tell ya, if ya don’t laugh you gata cry.

Someone gat all the robbers locked up in their house and they refuse to step foot on the porch eh. [This is really a funny report from the police].

Meanwhile sources tell us the Voodoo worker has been released on bail to assist the Government in locating the OBAN Energies files.