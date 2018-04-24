Local and international investigators have opened an investigation of FRAUD at Bahamasair – Three employees believed to be connected to a sophisticated criminal network have been fired…

Some 10 employees now under investigation by the Cyber Crime UNIT of the RBPF



Nassau – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press now confirms at least 3 employees have been fired and some 10 additional staff members at the national fly carrier Bahamasair are under investigation by local and international investigators for cyber crime.

From what we have learned, the workers are involved in an alleged massive credit card fraud scam that involved an organized network across the airline.

It is alleged that the scammers used personal credit card information of passengers to access funds and make unauthorized purchases.

We are learning that the cyber crimes department is deeply involved in getting to the bottom of its investigations and soon those found wanting shall feel the full weight of the law.

Sources investigating the crimes tell us the sophisticated network have been carrying out their crimes for several months and have been tracked down by the authorities.

We will have more on this developing story.

We report yinner decide!