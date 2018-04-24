Woman who was caretaker of Bishop charged with stealing! – Its Da People’s time to thief?

CARETAKER ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING BISHOP



Nassau – A caretaker accused of defrauding an elderly bishop of close to a quarter of a million dollars has been denied bail.

Judith Smith, 62, of Millar’s Heights, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis on two counts of fraud by false pretenses.

Prosecutors allege that Smith defrauded Bishop Charles Rolle, 82, of $240,000 from 2008 to 2018. Smith, who is represented by attorney Bernard Ferguson, pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

She returns to court on June 5 for trial.