Two robbers are now on the run following a robbery at a jewelry store on Paradise Island



Paradise Island – Bahamas Press is reporting a robbery-chase in progress right now on Paradise Island.

Our teams are learning that the incident unfolded at a jewelry store on Paradise Island. We are learning the Paradise Island Bridge has closed and cars backed up. No one can leave the area as a chase for two suspects has begun.

BP is learning both suspects entered the store dressed in chef attire as if they were cooking up something – A ROBBERY!

We are learning that both Police and Defence Force Officers are in and around the waters under the bridge also monitoring and checking all movement in the area.

We report yinner decide!

PS: NOT ONE WORD FROM POLICE YET ON THIS BREAKING DEVELOPMENT! Guess they have no crime to report!