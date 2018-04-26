Court want also an opinion written by AG Office to the PHA Board on Magic Touch Contract awarded in 2016.



Nassau – The former PHA Chairman Frank Smith’s trial, which has been adjourned since the holidays has just taken a dangerous twist of events in the courts this week and only Bahamas Press has the scoop.

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton orders the handover of all public documents by May 7th from eight respondents in the Frank Smith case!

Court want also an opinion written by AG Office to the PHA Board on Magic Touch Contract awarded in 2016.

Justice Gregory Hilton has granted a “Production Order” to some eight respondents including; The Attorney General, The Commissioner of Police, Crown Virtual Witness Barbara Hanna, Controller of Inland Revenue, The Secretary of Revenue, The Financial Secretary, The National Insurance Board and The Public Hospital Authority.

What does this mean? Well, this would mean that all the relevant agencies and persons [Respondents] must provide the Applicant [Frank Smith] and the First Respondents [AG OFFICE] with all statements, correspondents, communications, files with respect to Barbara Hanna or her company “Magic Touch” on bidding information and correspondences between the said entities and the virtual complainant and her company by the 7th of May, 2018. The order is final and cannot be blocked or appealed. In fact BP advises all Respondents to quickly comply with the order or they could face the music.

Bahamas Press want readers to pay close attention to of section 5 of the order, which reads:

“5) Copies of any and all written communications between the Board of the Eighth Respondent and the Minister of Health between the 1st January, A. D. 2016 and 31st December, A.D 2017 relating to the cleaning of the Critical Care Block of the Princess Margaret Hospital including an opinion of the Attorney General’s Office rendered to the Board of the Eight Respondent and published to The Minister of Health by which opinion the said Board was advised that there was no corruption in the grant of the contract to the Third Respondent in 2016 for the cleaning of the Critical Care Block of The Princess Margaret Hospital;”

All documents related to this “Production Order” will deliver a landmark conclusion in the case. And will open new perspective in who was communication with who to do what. This could be dangerous for the prosecution and discovering how they come to the conclusions they did to have the former Chairman placed under arrest!

We at Bahamas Press said repeatedly, If Barbara Hanna told the court she did not know why she was here [IN THE COURT] and that she was paying her loan and had furnished the same to the police, then who told police of the complainant? Who felt aggrieved for Barbara Hanna that they cause the police to act on a matter only she could have begun? The virtual complainant said she didn’t know how she got in court. And that she evaded the police for months.

Boy this ga be interesting!

All we say is this; someone in the Cabinet of the Bahamas is now in a tub of hot water.

Stay Tuned to your REAL NEWS LEADER BP!

