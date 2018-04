Perez Dames becomes country’s 32nd homicide victim…



Abaco – A family is grieving tonight as BP records homicide #32 in Abaco this evening.

We can report the victim was fatally shot in the street to the upper body, and has been identified as Nassau resident Perez Dames. We at BP don’t know if the victim is related in any way to the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.

BP will update this report as information becomes available.

