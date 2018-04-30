Prisoners cleaning around the outside of prison smuggle in drugs?



Nassau – THE raid on the prison has proved a bonus for crooked guards. The cost of smuggling illegal items into Fox “Hell” Prison has gone up.

It once cost $200 to smuggle a phone to an inmate. Now guards are charging $400 due to tightened security! Some inmates work around the guards.

They smuggle the phones into cells given to them by police when they appear in court. They hide the phones in their butt-cracks! And inmates who work on the prison grounds smuggle drugs into the jail.

Prison bosses installed a phone signal jammer. But it’s nonfunctional as it was claimed the jammer was blocking the phone signals of nearby residents.