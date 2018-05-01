Dion Smith has been found guilty of manslaughter…

MAN GUILTY IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF LEVARDO SHERMAN DEVEAUX ON INDEPENDENCE DAY LAST YEAR.



Nassau – A SUPREME Court jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of another man on Independence Day last year.

The jury discharged Dino Smith of murder, but found him guilty 9-3 of manslaughter for causing the death of Levardo Sherman Deveaux on July 10.

The Windsor Lane resident will be sentenced on June 6.

Smith stood trial before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson from February 26 to April 24 concerning Deveaux’s death. According to initial police reports, shortly after noon on July 10, Deveaux was on Fowler Street, off East Street sitting in an open yard with a group of people when a black Nissan Teana drove past, heading west.

The car turned around, heading east, and a gunman got out of the vehicle on the rear passenger’s side and shot Deveaux before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off in an unknown direction.

Deveaux was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he died of his injuries shortly after his arrival.

Smith is represented by attorney David Cash. Counsel successfully representing the Crown were Camille Gomez-Jones and Terry Archer.

