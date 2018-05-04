DRUG LORD OZZIE KNOWLES JR. HAS BEEN EXTRADITED TO THE US



Nassau – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press this evening confirms drug lord Austin “Ozzie” Knowles Jr. has been extradited to Florida today.

His attorney Damian Gomez Q.C. reported that Knowles, “has been taken by US Marshalls and will be advised by his US attorneys in Florida; we fully expected this following his withdrawal of his application for leave to appeal.”

Following our breaking report just after 10pm tonight the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following release:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas reports that, pursuant to the Extradition Act 1994, Bahamian national Mr. Austin Knowles was turned over to US authorities today, 4 May 2018, to face charges of drug smuggling.

“Mr. Knowles is now in US custody in the United States.”

We wonder why the Attorney General Office didn’t comment on this?

