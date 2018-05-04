Woman stabbed in neck by her partner in Marshall Road died last week!

Man kills wife on Marshall Road last week and police just reporting the matter – Homicide #33 confirmed…



Nassau – Police have now confirmed that that woman who was stabbed last week Friday has died.

Police say they are now investigating a stabbing incident on Friday 4th May, 2018 which has left an adult female dead.

According to reports, shortly after 6pm an altercation occurred on Malcolm Road off Baillou Hill Road, between a female and a male, who is known to her, results in the female being stabbed in the neck and body.

That same day she was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. But police never reported her death and not until earlier this week when arraignment of the male suspect was delayed we knew something was wrong.

This records the 33 homicide incident in the country.

We report yinner decide!