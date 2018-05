Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning that police have identified the persons who were murdered over the weekend.

The female who was stabbed at Malcolm Road and later died in hospital has been identified as Theagrea Hanna DOB 14-12 – 93 of Cowman Lane.

The male who was stabbed at Potters Cay dock has been identified as Prince Johnson DOB 18-12- 88 of Cox Street.

