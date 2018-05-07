Steven Gardiner takes gold in the 400m at the Doha Diamond League



Nassau – Bahamian world silver medalist Steven Gardiner took the 400m with a national record 43.87 seconds at the 2018 IAAF Diamond League series in Doha on Friday. This was his second national record in four weeks as on April 7 he timed in at 19.75 in the 200m in Miami.

Qatar’s Abdalleleh Haroun came second in 44.50, while Commonwealth champian Isaac Makwala, finished in 44.92.

It has been reported that after Gardener’s performance he was wheeled off the track on a stretcher, but signaled two thumbs up.