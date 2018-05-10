A Cabinet shakeup looms following the June Budget as a State Department investigation could bring questions to a sitting Cabinet Minister

Government set to be graded one year in as Cabinet Shuffle looms following the Budget Debate…



Nassau – Serious, scandalous and riveting revelations out of the United States of America State Department could land a sitting Cabinet Minister in deep trouble.

Bahamas Press can reveal that the senior minister may be questioned with matters involving an investor now on the run from U.S. authorities.

We that the Minister, before getting elected on May 10th, may have exercised certain duties for that wanted investor hiding from detectives.

BP has learnt that an update to the Office of The Attorney General Office forwarded with formal notice of the developments and a response is pending.

Meanwhile we can report the following from our deep Cabinet source who said, “The development is serious and perhaps following the June Budget Debate we could see a shuffle and departure of a Cabinet Minister.”

Senior Ministers are tight-lipped on the developments, but all we know is this: a mighty collapse is pending as portfolio changes have already been drafted according to the source! Your Bahamas Press will be the first to tell yinner who going where!

