Homicide #36 recorded on Butler’s Way in Nassau Village last night…



Nassau – Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing incidents, Friday, 11th May, 2018, which have left a male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00pm, an altercation occurred at Butler Street, Nassau Village, between a group of men, resulting in one male being stabbed about the body.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say crime is down…we say Crime reporting is.

We report yinner decide!