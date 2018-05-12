Man now in custody in that fatal stabbing in Nassau Village Friday evening…

Nassau – Police are now confirming that following a night of terror in Nassau Village they gave a 20-year-old male of Christopher Street off Farrington Road in custody.

The young man is assisting police in their investigation into the stabbing death of a 16-year-old, who was killed last night in Nassau village. He became the 36th homicide victim for the country.

Police wishes to thank members of the public, especially those in the community of Nassau Village, for their heroic efforts, which led to the arrest.

Meanwhile BP is reporting an incident that has left a couple with a heap of repairs. A gal kept knocking on the front door of her man but he failed to open last night. She then decided to run her car through the home in order to gain access by force. All we say is this; some mothers are crazy as hell.

Police are also encouraging young people to look for positive ways of settling arguments and disagreements without resorting to violence.

