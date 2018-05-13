One year in office and the FNM Government has failed to make one report on VAT INCOME – WHY?

NO MENTION of what is happening with VAT FUNDS or how much has been collected one year in Office!



Nassau – One year in and NO ONE IN GOVERNMENT cannot say how much VAT MONEY was elected.

And guess what? The media, who meets with the Press Secretary every week, has failed to ask the question. They are all mute!?????

In March of 2017 it was reported by Prime Minister Christie that $1.1 Billion had been collected on VAT. He also noted that $500 million of the VAT revenue went to deficit reduction.

But get this: The Minnis Regime for one solid year has made no mention of VAT INCOME!

We at Bahamas Press has more points to share on this!

We report yinner decide!