Murder now recorded minutes ago on Fourth Street the Grove – Victim #37



Nassau – There is mayhem and massacre in the capital tonight as once again blood is running down the drain in the rain as homicide #37 is recorded.

We can tell you detectives, in the midst of thunder and lightening, are presently on scene of a homicide at Fourth Street, The Grove, between Palm tree Ave and Robinson Road.

A male victim was shot multiple times in the area near the J Style Hair Cuts Barber Shop in that part of time.

He succumbed to his injuries on the scene…

We report yinner decide!