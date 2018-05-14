Shooting in bar on Miami Street Sunday…

Nassau – Police have reporting a shooting incident on Miami Street, which has left a man with non-life-threatening in injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00pm Sunday, a male armed with a firearm, entered a bar on Cordeaux Avenue and Miami Street, and fired the weapon in the direction of customers, injuring one male before running away. The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

Meanwhile police are confirming the identity the young man who was killed on Butler Street, Nassau Village on Friday, 11th May 2018 following that brutal stabbing. The victim has been officially identified as Stefan Bowleg DOB 24/02/2002 of Sampson Street.

