Minister of Works hires his daughter as his personal assistant in MOW at $31,000



Nassau – And now Bahamas Press can now confirm that Minister of Works Desmomd Bannister has hired his daughter, Ms Bianca Black – the daughter of Prudence Black – as his personal assistant at a salary of $31,000.

FNM apologist denied it and called it fake news. Bannister never responded! And now we put the question: On count One: Minister Desmond Bannister, did you hire a young woman by the name of Bianca Black to be your special personal assistant inside the Ministry of Works?

We shall await your response! And silence we will take as a “Yes”!

Stay Tuned!

We report yinner decide!