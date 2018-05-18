New Providence Nominees for ‘Primary School Student of the Year’ Awarded Medals



NASSAU, The Bahamas — New Providence Nominees for ‘Primary School Student of the Year’ were awarded medals at a special ceremony at Government House on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, (pictured standing centre) presented the medals to the promising youngsters, who are photographed seated during the ceremony in the Ballroom, and standing in front of Government House with the Governor General and members of the Primary School Student of the Year Foundation.

President and CEO of the foundation is Dr. Ricardo P. Deveaux, standing centre left. Family Island nominees receive their medals on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Government House. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)

