Nassau – So here is this woman from Black Point Exuma has died. This 25-year-old was taken to hospital where she suffered seizures before her death.

Beaten black and blue by her boyfriend died and to this day not one report of her death by police. What is dis?

Ednette Mcphee was laid to rest this weekend. No charges or arrest has been made. Well what is dis? Another victim…..

Crime ain’t down…crime reporting is.

We report yinner decide.