Nassau – According to report, shortly after 12:15am on Monday 21st May 2018, two males were in the area of Rhoda’s Place on Douglas Road, Gambier, when they were attacked by a several males resulting in them being stabbed about the body.

The assailants fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord, L/P AP373. Both victims were transported to PMH via ambulance where they are listed in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.