Police record another homicide #39 in the community of South Beach…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now reporting another homicide the 39th incident for the year, which occurred this Whit Monday morning.

BP has confirmed the victim to be Javano Stuart aka VARDO. He according to sources was beaten up in the area just over a few weeks ago. Obviously this victim was a target.

According to report, shortly after 10:00am Monday 21st May 2018, Vardo walking on South Beach Drive, when a lone male approached and opened fire hitting the male about the body, before fleeing on foot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.