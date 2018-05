Nassau – Police are investigating another robbery in the capital.

According to reports, shortly before 11:00pm on Sunday 20th May 2018, a male was in the parking lot of The Prescription Parlour Pharmacy on East Street South, when two males approached armed with a firearm and robbed him of his gray 2007 Honda Accord, L/P AC2041, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone having any knowledge of this incident or knows the robbers call the police.

