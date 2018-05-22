Avoid the Mall at Marathon traffic light area as a vehicle has overturned



Nassau – Bahamas Press is warning motorists to please avoid the East West Highway westbound lanes completely as a car flipped over in front of Carl’s Jr.

The incident has caused a traffic nightmare with the area backup and block up around the surrounding areas. Please take alternative routes.

We don’t know what is happening with all these vehicles overturning lately. This is the second recorded incident for the day.

Bahamas Press reported earlier this morning how another rollover occurred this time on the six-legged roundabout. The driver was ok but shaken up…

